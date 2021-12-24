Hyderabad: Journalist dies in road mishap in Begumpet



A journalist died in a road accident here under Begumpet police station limits on Friday. The victim was identified as O Madhusudan.



According to the police, Madhusudan was working as a sub-editor in the web edition of news daily. On Friday morning, he was heading to office in Filmnagar on his bike when he was accidentally hit by a lorry near Hyderabad public school.

Madhusudan who sustained serious injuries was dead on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. They registered a case and launched an investigation.