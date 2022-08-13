Hyderabad: Just 2 days to go for Independence Day, many city dwellers yet to get National Flag

Hyderabad: Even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up the challenge to distribute the National Flag door-to-door this Independence Day as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, many residents in the city are yet to receive the Tricolour flag.

As a part of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrostavalu, the State government had decided to celebrate the 75 years of Independence for 15 days with a slew of events including the distribution of national flags to each house across the State. The government announced to distribute two crore flags in the entire State and 25 lakh flags in Greater Hyderabad starting from August 9. However, a couple of days are remaining for the Independence Day and many residents are yet to receive the tri-colour to hoist a top of their houses and contribute to the country's prestige.

According to observers, residents did not receive the national flag in many parts of the city and there was no flag atop the houses in various areas in the city. No officials or public representatives visited their area to distribute the National flag. "It is said that the flag distribution was started from August 9, but even after four days several residents did not receive the flag," said Karthik, a resident of Kukatpally, adding that anyone can purchase the flag and hoist a top of house but, the government spent lakhs of rupees for flags to distribute among residents. We have not received the flag even after the four days since the distribution began."

Various areas including KPHB, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Hi-tech City, Nampally, Abids, Shaikpet, and several areas in Old city ae yet to receive the flag.

However, in Old city, hardly any house was seen with flag. When enquired about the distribution, the locals said that none of the residents in the area received the flag. "Har Ghar Tiranga is the initiative of both the State and the Central government. The State government claims to distribute the flag to each house by public representatives and officers visiting door-to-door, but they failed to distribute. Even after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao directed that each house should be seen with a waving national flag, the officials did not turn up," alleged Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority Cell.

People are enthusiastic to take part in the celebrations, but dur to the negligence of the officers at the GHMC south zone, many residents are yet to reeive the national flag. "I have also given a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner Circle-9, Charminar circle and the higher officers including GHMC Charminar zonal commissioner but nothing has been done yet. This shows the lackadaisical attitude of the south zone officers," added Ahmed.