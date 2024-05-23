Hyderabad: Just chill! Farmhouses emerge as most-sought-after getaways in city

Hyderabad: Families in Hyderabad are increasingly opting for farmhouses on the city’s outskirts as an alternative to out-of-town vacations for a quick getaway. These farmhouses have become a popular choice for those seeking to enjoy nature in a pollution-free environment with the added benefit of no time constraints. Many people prefer visiting these farm retreats to spend quality private time with their loved ones.

To escape the scorching heat during vacations, families have been searching for luxurious farms for a staycation away from the city. Previously, families would visit parks during the cooler evening hours, such as NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park, and Necklace Road, as well as those near Himayath and Osman Sagar. To alleviate the heat, they would also visit water parks.

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable shift in leisure trends, with an increasing popularity of spending time at farmhouses among families and friends. This trend is particularly appealing to those seeking uninterrupted relaxation amidst natural surroundings, away from urban pollution. Opting for a staycation in farmhouses allows families to enjoy leisure without time constraints, fostering quality time with loved ones.

Many people are drawn to farms located outside the city limits, which are available for rent. These farmhouses typically offer rental durations of 12 or 24 hours, with prices ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000. Notably, rental rates often double on weekends.

According to Ahmed Ali, proprietor of Fay’z Farmhouse in Chevella, "People opt for farm stays because they are not constrained by time, unlike other outings. Here, they can enjoy an entire day without any time limitations. Farmhouse rentals offer flexibility, enabling guests to book for a day or longer, making them a preferred choice for hosting pool parties and exclusive events.”

“Most people in the city have been preferring farmhouses with swimming pools. We offer three rooms that can accommodate up to 12 people, along with a swimming pool, a sound system, and other amenities to ensure a comfortable stay,” he added.

Anil Neelam, who planned a vacation for this weekend, stated, “Privacy and lush green surroundings are among the primary reasons families prefer farmhouses, especially for children to engage in fun activities. Swimming pools available at farmhouses allow everyone to enjoy the pleasant ambiance without any chaos.”

Furthermore, some people are discovering farmhouses through social media platforms, where bloggers and influencers often showcase their visits. These recommendations make it easier for people to plan their staycations. Some of the farmhouses include Royale Leisure, Zuza, Krish, Elite Farms, KTC, KGN, Second Home Farm, and several others. These farmhouses are situated in various locations around Hyderabad, such as Moinabad, Chevella, Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Maheshwaram, and Jalpally, ranging from 20 to 50 kilometers away from the city.

Shaik Mujeeb stated that farmhouse owners are imposing high fees due to the growing trend of farmhouse visits. He highlighted that these fees range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 for a 12-hour period, contingent upon the amenities provided. Mujeeb emphasised the necessity of regulating rental charges in this context.