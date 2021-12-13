Hyderabad: Just like garbage in our colony, our pleas too are piling up

Madhapur: The residents of Arunodaya Colony in Madhapur are in great distress due to lack of basic amenities. Garbage dumped on streets, hanging wires, overflowing sewage on roads and no proper roads are adding to their basket of their woes. While the dog menace has increased manifold in the colony, the repeated complaints to the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to address the issue have fallen on deaf ears.



Although several promises were made by the area Corporator before 2020 GHMC polls to address the issues, they still remain unsolved, alleged locals. According to Manoj Kumar, a resident, the roads and streets of Arunodaya Colony have become home for packs of dogs. "With no GHMC park constructed ever since the colony was formed, the children play on streets and get attacked by the angry dogs. There have been several cases of dog bites in the colony," said Kumar. Another resident, Sohan Shah, alleged that the GHMC has been constructing parks, gardens and open gyms in various colonies and residential areas, but leaving out their colony, which he termed was gross injustice.

Apart from these issues, the hanging wires on electric and telephone poles are also posing a major threat to residents. The internet cable wires are everywhere in the streets of the colony. "Recently due to a shock circuit, all the wires, including the cables, hanging on an electric pole were burnt. Though the burnt wires are lying down for the last few days, no sanitary worker is bothered to clear the mess," said members of the colony association. Though several representations were given to the authorities requesting to construct a park in the colony for the use of senior citizens and children, till now there has been no update on it, they said.





Delete Edit



