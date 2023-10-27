Hyderabad: K Kavitha takes a swipe at Cong for seeking to scrap welfare schemes

Hyderabad : Ridiculing the Congress's request to the Election Commission to halt the Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes, BRS MLC K Kavitha questioned whether the Congress aimed to discontinue electricity, Kalyana Lakshmi, and Shadi Mubarak.

The BRS leader held an informal interaction with the media in Nizamabad, where she criticized the Congress for urging the EC to halt schemes that have been ongoing for a decade. She highlighted the Congress's insecurity and emphasized that if these schemes were stopped, it would sadden farmers and harm the Congress.

Kavitha asserted that the upcoming election would revolve around Rahul Gandhi and the welfare of farmers. She criticized the Congress for allegedly neglecting the interests of farmers and attempting to acquire their lands without adequate compensation. She claimed that only Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government consistently supported farmers, while the Congress seemed to be sowing discord among different religious groups by disrupting farmers and women. Kavitha said that the party had no intention to create problems for the farmers and this was the reason why the Kamareddy master plan was stopped from being implemented four months ago due to the objection from the farmers hence they should not have doubts on this.

The BRS leader said that the Muslims should think what would happen if their votes get split. "Muslim brothers and sisters should think if we stand by KCR without splitting the votes, it will be good for the community. You all know which government will bring communal harmony. This will be possible only with the BRS government. Muslim youth will get jobs,” she said.

Kavitha said that the Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali, who ran away from Kamareddy and was coming to Nizamabad. She called upon the people to look at the party instead of his face. She further said that the Congress party saw the minorities only as a vote bank but did nothing for the development of the minorities.

Stating that the party had won nine out of nine seats during the last elections, Kavitha said that this time also they were striving to win all the seats.