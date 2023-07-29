Hyderabad: Kargil hero’s widow gets gallantry allowance, pension after 23 years

Hyderabad: Efforts of the Telangana State Directorate of Sainik Welfare paved the way for the widow of Sergeant PVNR Prasad of the Indian Air Force to receive the monitory allowance. According to Col.Ramesh Kumar, director, Prasad laid down his life for the nation while fighting Pakistan during the Kargil War in May 1999. Sgt Prasad was subsequently awarded Vayusena Medal (gallantry) by the President. Air Chief Marshall A Y Tipnis, then Chief of Air Force, sent a letter to Anuradha, wife of Sgt Prasad, informing her about the gallantry award. However, she did not receive any Gazette Notification or letter from IAF for claiming the monetary allowance for Vayusena Medal due to which she never approached the IAF or Sainik Welfare department.

Col Ramesh Kumar accidentally came across the name of Sgt Prasad while going through details of gallantry award winners of the IAF on the internet. When contacted, Anuradha expressed her ignorance about the monetary allowance for the gallantry award of the Vayusena Medal to her late husband.

Col Ramesh Kumar took up the proposal with IAF HQ and expedited regularly as a result of which the Pension Payment Order for the grant of monetary allowance for the gallantry award of Vayusena medal was sanctioned on July 1 7. The amount along with arrears since the date of the death will be credited to the bank account of Anuradha shortly, he said. Also, the monthly amount shall be paid along with pension every month. KargilDiwas is celebrated on July 26, every year. It is glad to note that the sanction of monthly monetary assistance has been received just before 241h Kargil Day Vijay Diwas this year.