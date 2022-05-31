Hyderabad: Karwan dwellers' drinking water woes set to end soon

Hyderabad: With the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) deciding to install a water pressure booster machine in the Karwan constituency, the residents heave a sigh of relief as their major concern of no drinking water has now been addressed. They will not be facing any difficulties to get water supply.

For the past four years, they have been facing hardships, especially during summer. They were forced to purchase water cans as supply to many areas was not available. Though a new pipeline was laid to provide water, with many houses being located in hill and rock areas there was a permanent disruption in supply. But with the water pressure booster machine all houses will soon receive water.

The board officials, along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, inspected the areas where the water pressure boosters will be installed to increase pressure of water which would automatically increase water supply.

According to officials, the board has taken up the initial work of the water pressure booster to increase water supply in Karwan. The staff also received orders to complete it on a war footing basis.

Meanwhile, the residents demanded the board to provide free water in areas which did not get supply for several days. Many residents had to re-locate their houses or requested officials to initiate steps or work to increase water supply.

After receiving representations from residents, the board is likely to lay pipelines in areas where people are facing difficulties in securing water.