Hyderabad: Kavitha, Congress wage a twitter war

Hyderabad: The BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday said that no party had any counter to the proven governance model of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS government.

The BRS leader was responding to a tweet from the Telangana Congress party which said that the statement by Kavitha about defaming Congress rule and Congress leaders in Telangana will be taken with a pinch of salt. A party that has failed to deliver now wants to direct ire against Congress. The hand-in-glove strategy of BRS and BJP in Telangana is clearly evident, and BRS leaders seem to be in fool’s paradise.

Responding to this, Kavitha said, “Not at all surprised to see that this is all the Congress Party had instead of an actual and factual rebuttal in their defence.” The BRS leader further said that the truth was, no party had any counter for the proven governance model of CM KCR and BRS government. “Also, with a pinch of salt you’ll agree the world class infrastructure and schemes that have been ushered in by the Telangana Government led by CM KCR is something that every citizen, visitor and tourists” in Telangana commend!” Kavitha said.

Later, speaking in decennial celebrations, Kavitha said that there was a golden era in terms of Welfare under CM KCR in the State. Because of the efforts of officials and the thoughts of public representatives, Telangana had become the number one state in the Welfare sector. She also alleged that the BJP doesn’t believe either in culture or in welfare. She called upon the people to counter the allegations of BJP.