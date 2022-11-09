Hyderabad: Kavitha extends financial aid to MBBS student

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha came forward to extend her support to fund a bright medical student Harika, daughter of a beedi worker, for her medical education.

Kavitha pledged her support and gave funds to Harika, who cleared NEET Entrance by taking lessons on YouTube. Harika secured an MBBS seat by taking classes via YouTube videos. After having lost her father as a child, Harika secured a 40,000 position at the All India level in this year's NEET exam and her rank at the state level was 700.

Kavitha met Harika and her mother Anuradha who hails from Nizamabad district and handed over the cheque as the first instalment of Harika's fees for medical college. She also pledged to bear the cost fees.

The MLC took to Twitter and shared the news of supporting Harika and her dreams with a motivational message. She tweeted "Dare to dream and then never stop working until you achieve them. This is the story of Harika, who passed and excelled in the MBBS exams via YouTube videos.

I met her and her mother and extended my support towards her dreams by handing over the first instalment of her fees. The daughter of a single mother who is a beedi worker, Harika from Nizamabad is an inspiration for every person who chooses to live their dreams. Meeting Harika and her mother, a Beedi worker, and becoming a part of her incredible journey is truly a blessing," said Kavitha.