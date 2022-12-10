Hyderabad: Kiran Seth's cycling journey enters city

Hyderabad: Seventy-three-year-old Kiran Seth, ex-emeritus professor at IIT-Delhi and founder of SPIC-MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) as part of his solo cycle yatra from Kharmi (Kashmir) to Kanyakumari has entered Telangana. He will be pedaling in the city till December 12.

A release said Dr Seth entered Telangana on November 27. He is visiting districts to promote Mahatma Gandhi's vision of simple living and high thinking. He had already gone round Adilabad, Ecchoda, Nirmal, Bhainsa, Basar, Dharmaram, Ramayampet, Masaipet and entered Hyderabad on December 7.

From December 13 to 17 he will be cycling other districts in the State. Cycling enthusiasts interested and can join Dr Seth in the mission. They can contact T Rakesh Reddy, chairperson, SPIC MACAY Telangana (94928-00911),V Vamshi Krishna, secretary, (85550-40184), and M Rachana, secretary (6303939733).