Hyderabad: Kites to soar in city from Jan 13

Hyderabad : City denizens can view a visual spectacle in sky with colourful kites in different sizes and shapes while enjoying delicious sweets from across the country at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, from January 13 to 15.
After a gap of three years, Hyderabad is gearing up for celebration of the International Kite Festival and the Tourism department is making arrangements to conduct the Festival at Parade Grounds. As many as 40 international kite flyers from 16 countries are slated to showcase their talent.
According to officials, the festival is being organised to reflect the culture and traditions of Telangana.
They said 60 national kite club members would participate in the festival and fly kites of various designs. Apart from these, national and international sweets would be made available in stalls.
During the last three years, the festival was not held because of Covid. The event is slated to be a hit as it attracted about eight lakh visitors in 2018. The department officials said stalls of handicrafts and handlooms were being set up along with cultural programmes during the festival. Officials of GHMC, police and other departments are making all arrangements to ensure that visitors are not inconvenienced and have free entry.