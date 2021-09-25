Hyderabad: Kothapet fruit market shut today

Hyderabad: The famous Kothapet fruit market will be officially shut down from the midnight of Saturday.

Vice-chairman of the market committee Mutyam Reddy said that it had resolved to close down the market, which would be shifted to newly built market yard at Batasingaram.

The market would function from October 1. Reddy stated that the process of shifting the market would begin from September 25 and continue till October 1. He urged farmers, businessmen to not bring their produce to the market.

He said the committee had made all arrangements at the Batasingaram market yard for commencement of operations from October 1. It had also taken steps to avoid any problem to farmers and traders.