Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates waste to energy plant in Jawahar Nagar

Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated waste to energy plant, first ever in the state at Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad. Although the works of the first phase of Waste To Energy plant were launched, the minister formally inaugurated it today.

Currently, 10 MW of power is being produced from the two refuse-derived fuel (RDF) in the phase-I of the WTE project. As an Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) project, it generates power with 1000 to 1200 metric tonnes of RDF waste.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has recently approved the phase-II proposal which generates 28.2 MW of power. With the two phases, 48 MW of power will be produced.

The plant is equipped with multi-stage flue gas cleaning system and online CEMS, ensuring compliance with international standards of environmental performance. So far, the plants were established at Delhi and Jabalpur. The plant accords a permanent solution to the waste which is being transformed into electricity and reduce pollution as well. Around 1.34 crore units of electricity have been generated so far i.e, 2.5 lakh units per day.

Minister Mallareddy, mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar were present.