Hyderabad: KTR stresses on Reduce, Recycle, Reuse mantra

Hyderabad: The State IT Minister KT Ramarao on Saturday participated in the Telangana Good Governance Day programme which was held as part of Telangana state's 10th anniversary celebrations organized under the auspices of GHMC at Hitex in Hyderabad.



KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with MLAs, MPs and other representatives of GHMC participated in this event.

On this occasion, Minister KTR addressed the awareness training meeting held in the ward office to be established by GHMC

Speaking on the occasion, he said Telangana was achieved after many struggles. The aim of the Chief Minister is to bring good governance that is why CM KCR has taken up administrative reforms fast

He also said that CM KCR feels that any government will be appreciated by the people if the people are the focal point and the solution of public problems is the theme. KCR believes that municipal governance means city administration with the participation of citizens

KTR informed that about 2.5 million of the state's population of four crores reside in Hyderabad city and added that the city is like heart of Telangana State.

Telangana State covers an area of twelve thousand square kilometers while Hyderabad city is 675 square kilometers. More than 25 per cent of the state's population is concentrated in an area of 675 square kilometers here, he said

The Minister added that wew Districts, Revenue Divisions, Mandals and Gram Panchayats have been created to bring government programmes to the people faster through decentralization of administration.

Telangana State, which has a population of less than three per cent of the country, wins 30% of the national awards, KTR informed. The State is an example for the country by fulfilling the basic needs of the people, he added.

A ward that is a municipality has a population equal to that of Hyderabad city, KTR said but these days the ward does not have as much staff or other facilities as a municipality and that is why we are setting up ward offices with different departments with at least ten people in the ward to solve people's problems and provide better services, the Minister informed.

It is possible to take Hyderabad to international level with the cooperation of people and he called upon the officials to set practical goals and move forward through the ward office.

KTR added that since 2014 till now Hyderabad city has seen significant changes. Thanks to each and every GHMC official who participated in this. The city today collects 8000 metric tons of garbage per day and by September, Hyderabad is going to be a city with full liquid waste management. It is a source of pride for all of us, he said.

Bring every building constructed by Govt into use. Local MLAs should work with corporators in this regard, continue programmes to conserve ponds, let's celebrate every Saturday as Reading Day. Let's follow the 3R mantra of Reduce, Recycle, Reuse, KTR added.

We will set up a ward office as a system to register the complaints given by the people and work for their resolution, an officer of the rank of Assistant Municipal Commissioner is in charge of the ward office, and ten officers work under him, he informed.

Staff in ward office should act as eyes, ears and nose for GHMC and in case people file complaints in ward office other than local ward office, it is their responsibility to receive and register them, KTR said.

Ward officers are responsible for coordinating with government offices or GHMC departments and the engineering staff in each ward should monitor the maintenance and repair programs of roads, drainage etc, KTR instructed.

The Minister also instructed that the town planning staff in each ward should look after the regularity of building construction, maintenance of government property and enforcement of building regulations.

He directed that officers of the entomology department in the ward should look into the problem of mosquitoes

He informed that for women, we are setting up a Ward Community Officer to be useful for women's groups. Appointment of Ward Sanitary Jawan to coordinate the sanitation staff in the ward. The ward also has an Urban Biodiversity Supervisor. He is responsible for all the green programmes of the government. There will be Ward Assistant from Jal Mandal regarding drinking water supply and sewage management. There will also be an official Ward Lineman from the Electricity Department. There is also a computer operator in the ward office, directed KTR.

New buildings will also be constructed in place of the existing buildings for ward office.

Telangana ranks first in e-Governance in India. We also give opportunity to people who complain through social media related to ward office. Actions will be taken to resolve the complaints given by the people within the stipulated period. The zonal commissioners should specially monitor the ward office affairs for the next few months. The staff handling the responsibilities in the ward office should be specially trained and guided by the heads of their respective departments. Officers in charge of ward offices should work closely with the public. Realizing that we are the servants of the people, we should get along with the people and act accordingly, he added.

KTR informed that on 16th Urban Progress Day we will open ward offices in 150 areas simultaneously along with the job chart of the ward officers, we will also set up a citizen charter that states the time frame for redressal of citizens' grievances. Telangana government schemes and policies are already being inspired by the Central government as well as many state governments in the country. The ward office system that we are going to bring is also the first of its kind anywhere in the country. Appealing to every officer to make this system a success, KTR said after its success, he is confident that the governments and city governments in other states will definitely take it as an example.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav “As a citizen born and brought up in Hyderabad, I have never seen such progress in my life as a Minister”.

“In our political life, we have never seen a Municipal Minister like Minister KTR and Hyderabad will develop rapidly due to the good governance provided by the Telangana government under the leadership of KCR.”

Starting from the celebrities from the country and abroad to the common people, everyone is praising the progress of Hyderabad. The development of the IT industry and other sectors has completely changed the face of the city. The connectivity and transport system development programmes in the city of Hyderabad in the last 8 years have never happened in the past history. Leaders who work with the idea of developing a city with a commitment are rare. Such a leader is our Minister KTR, he said.

In the past, Chief Ministers used to pay bribes, but not even five lakhs were given to MLAs of Hyderabad city for development but today development projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees are going on in every constituency. KTR will go down in history as the Minister who spread the fame of Hyderabad to the world. KTR's idea of starting a ward office will go down in the history of city administration. Due to this, the fruits of the administration will reach the citizens of the city faster, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.