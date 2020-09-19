Hyderabad: Labourers find no work in city, leaving for Mumbai

Hyderabad: In search of work, scores of labourers are embarking on migration from the city to Mumbai. City private bus operators say that most of their passengers leaving for Mumbai comprise labourers.

In Covid-19 pandemic lakhs of migrants have went back to their home town which they felt was more secured, and most of them left here for their survival.

Government have also been running a sum of special trains to other states and most of the trains are running full. Meanwhile, since the city travels bus operators are running mini busses to other states they observed that most of the passengers travelling to Mumbai are labour workers.

According to City private bus operators, they have been running buses like mini bus, semi sleeper etc to other states with half passengers maintaining social distancing. "The passengers who are travelling to other states like Mumbai are not standard passengers, in this most of the passengers at least 90 per cent are labour workers," said Hemant Kumar, an owner of Citizen Travel Hyderabad located at Lakdikapul.

He said that for last two month they been running Mini buses to Mumbai and other nearby states. Earlier, most of the passengers who traveled are standard passengers and now it had observed that most of the people are labourers who are travelling to Mumbai.

He said as the government had lifted the quarantine system after coming from another state, the flow of this person had increased.

Hemant Kumar said, "Daily 2 mini buses of 22 seater were leaving to Mumbai with maintaining social distance that is around 16 passengers. In these passengers all are labours. The buses are going with passengers to other states but returning back empty," he noted.

He said in every state border, the officials are checking for Covid-19 norms like social distancing and if norms were flaunted there are being challan.

The mini busses are also going to the other states including Bangalore, Pune, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, Mysore, Cochin etc. but these buses are going empty with hardly 10-15 passengers.

Mohammed Asif Shareef, an owner of Bilal Travels in Nampally said, "Even though there is no government buses and trains running to other states, the private buses are also running empty. The people are afraid of travelling due to the pandemic and the people who are travelling are for their works," he added.

He said earlier, daily around 5 buses used to travel to other states with around 400 passengers but now not even one bus is running full. "Due to the low number of passengers the fare of the buses had increased with Rs 300 to Rs 400 on each ticket. As the buses are running with half passengers and are returning back empty."