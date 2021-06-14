Hyderabad: Lal Darwaza temple chairman elected

Lal Darwaza: The famous temple of Lal Darwaza on Sunday unanimously elected its new body with K Venkatesh as its new chairman for the year 2021. In a meeting organised within the premises of the temple on Sunday, the committee was formed.

While B Maruti Yadav was announced as General Secretary of the committee and G Arvind Goud is the Treasurer.

The temple committee decided that the chairman should take into consideration and coordinate with the members of the festival committee. The newly elected chairman, Venkatesh announced that this year observing the ongoing corona virus pandemic the Lal Darwaza Bonalu celebrations will be held in strict accordance with the Covid rules. He said a meeting would be convened soon under the auspices of the new committee to work out the activities for the Bonalu festivities.