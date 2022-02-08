Hyderabad: Land sharks eye stream of Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake

Rajendranagar: Finding that neither the irrigation officials are capable enough to protect the historic Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake at Shivarampally nor the HMDA is showing any concern to safeguard the lake stream passing next to HMDA Park, the land grabbers are now busy encroaching the embanking area of the stream, also known as Hussaini Nehr.



The compound wall of the stream further extended to the HMDA Park was demolished overnight and loads of sand was dumped while the irrigation, HMDA and the GHMC officials remain unaware of the same.

According to records, the Lake was founded in 1770 by Nawab Mir Musa Khan Ruknud Dowlah, the then Prime Minister of Asaf Jah-II. Whenever the Kings of Hyderabad went out of the dominion, this water was dispatched every day to the royal camp as far as Delhi and Shimla. The other name for this reservoir is Musa Bam or Hussaini Nehr (Stream). Though the irrigation officials are candidly admitting to have been aware of the plight of Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake, they are expressing ignorance about Hussaini Nehr.

"We are aware of the Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake and the issue of encroachments is sub-judice in the National Green Tribunal (NGT)," said an official on the condition of anonymity.

While excoriating the officials for their laxity in protecting the historic lake and its interconnected stream, Aziz Pasha, a senior CPI Leader and former member of Rajya Sabha said, "The 252-year-old Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake and its inter-connected stream is a precious natural resource gifted to the city. While there are several efforts being made to revamp the stepwells in the State, this Lake and its stream too should be protected and restored. We will raise the issue and, if needed, will go for an agitation to bring back the glory of Bam Ruknud Dowla and Hussaini Nehr."

Osman Al-Hajri, a senior Congress leader said, "While the historic Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake has been brazenly exploited almost from all the sides and turned it into pond of filth due to release of sewage from nearby colonies, the stream interconnected with the lake and passing next to HMDA Park has also got struck into the greedy eyes of landsharks who have opened a passage into stream by demolishing the compound wall, which was not touched until last month."