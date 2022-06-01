Hyderabad: Lecture on 'how to grow rich' held

Hyderabad: Dr Rajkumar Satynarayan Adukia, FCA, Founding Partner, Adukia and Associates and Council Member, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India delivered guest lecture on 'how to grow rich'.

The event was conducted at RG Kedia College sponsored by Marwadi Siksha Samithi on Tuesday.

The Chief Guest spoke on the unlimited capabilities of the human mind including the subconscious mind and said that whatever we earnestly desire and fervently endeavor for can be achieved by any human being.

He spoke about the prospects of commerce education and addressed the students on personality development.