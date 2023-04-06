Hyderabad: Light rains spring surprise in city

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains lashed various parts of the city on Wednesday, bringing much-needed respite amid soaring summer temperatures.

India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad predicted light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and Friday, however the city was surprised by a sudden rainfall followed by thunderstorms. The weekend largely remained cloudy and interspersed with drizzles, a pleasant weather prevailed in the city and the outskirts.

The unexpected rains began in the evening hours, with areas like Madhapur, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad, Jeedimetla, Kanchanbagh, Rajendranagar, Jahanuma, Charminar, Chandrayangutta and Quthbullapur witnessed showers, which in turn brought down the scorching heat by several notches.

It is reported that apart from IMD, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast light to moderate rainfall till Friday and thunderstorms at many places in the state.

The IMD also predicted that the city's average maximum temperature will remain between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius for the following five days. From April 9, the weather is forecasted to turn hotter.