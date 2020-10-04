Hyderabad: Link road from Alwal to Kompally stays on paper

Alwal: Demanding laying of a new link road from Alwal to Kompally, as the existing road is a kuchha road, a handful of residents of Alwal has taken out a silent march to draw attention to civic authorities. The bad road has been troubling people of all walks of life for a few years.



"Locals have been using various social media platforms to raise their grievances. We are tired of complaining to the GHMC officials about the road. The link road is not properly laid and is causing hardships to travellers. New apartments get approvals every year, but no efforts are being taken to improve infrastructure. The approximate 1.5 km road has been neglected for many years. There is no smooth run of transport and there are a lot of pits and ditches everywhere. The condition of the road becomes worst during the rainy season. Keeping all these issues in view, we took out a small silent protest," said Vidya Sagar, a resident of Macha Bolarum

Travelling on this totally damaged connecting road from St Michael's School, Old Alwal, to Ice Factory via New Bolarum – is a major route connecting Kompally highway – has tortuous day-after-day for the residents of Alwal, Bolarum and Kompally. This route stays muddy 365 days in a year. It is a major road connecting State Highway 1 (Rajiv Rahadari/Karimnagar Highway) and NH44 (Nizamabad Highway). The issue is very important and should be considered by GHMC immediately for which sanction has been pending for a long time," said Rohith Vakrala, a resident of Sri Sai Enclave, Macha Bolarum.

"We have received several complaints regarding the road issue from locals. We have planned to relay a new road and it is under the proposal and very soon it works would start," said Raju, executive engineer, Alwal Circle.