Hyderabad: Lions Club District 320 B distributes groceries to poor

Hyderabad: As part of Lions Club International Fund (LCIF) activities, Lions Club District 320 B distributed groceries and other necessities like steen utensils and blankets, worth Rs 12.5 lakh to the poor and needy in areas like Attapur, Kondapur, Shapurnagar, Osmania University campus, Neredmet and other localities on Tuesday.

Prominent among those who took part in the programme were District Governor Lion M Vidyasagar Reddy, FVDG Lion Kamal Kishore Agarwal, SVDG Lion Resu Mallareddy, DCS Lion Arun Guduri, DCT Lion N Vidyadhar Reddy, District Advisor PDG Lion SN Reddy Bheemidi & GAT Team, according to a press note issued by Lion Akula Ravinder Rao, district chairman, media, Lions Club.