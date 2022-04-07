Hyderabad: LMA approval likely for Balkapur Nala widening

Hyderabad: Soon after the Local Military Authority (LMA) discussed various issues with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is likely to get approval from the LMA for the widening of Balkapur Nala diversion via Reti Bowli under Mehdipatnam Garrison.



This will be the first development work from the list of proposals and representations submitted by the State government and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to the Army.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Army official said that a delegation of army officials along with GHMC officials will be inspecting the site and after which the Army may agree to approve the widening of Balkapur Nala.

The Army officials also assured its cooperation to the State government and coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for the smooth progress of development works.

Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had also given a representation to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting permission order for the diversion of Balkapur Nala in Mehdipatnam Garrison, requesting for temporary diversion of water towards Nizam Colony for the construction of RCC Box Drain in the residential area.

According to Karwan constituency MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, the Balkapur Nala discharging rainwater from upper areas of Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills is flowing through the Mehdipatnam Garrison and discharging outside into the residential areas including Nizam Colony, Al Hasnath Colony and Tolichowki.

"GHMC is constructing a permanent RCC Box Drain in Al Hasnath Colony. This work is hampered due to excessive water flow in Balkapur Nala and causing flooding and submergence leading to loss of property in lower residential areas due to which the residents are suffering in every rainy season," said MLA.

He further said that a request letter was sent to the Defence Minister and Army officials appealing to consider the suffering of the citizens and issue necessary permission orders to divert the flow inside the military area towards Nizam Colony by excavating a temporary earthen channel in open land for about 100 metres to discharge the rainwater outside the military area at Nizam Colony which will be closed after completion of work of the RCC Box Drain at Al Hasnath Colony, said Kausar.

Among several other issues discussed by Minister KTR and Army officials, the issue of Balkapur Nala was also reviewed on priority. The cost of diversion of the Balkapur Nala via the military area is around Rs 8 crores and the works will be taken up by the GHMC after the approval of the budget.

This would be a major relief to all the residents of Toli Chowki as rainwater would be diverted via Reti Bowli into Musi River as earlier the nala would pass via Shah Hatim Lake causing flooding in several areas. However, the Army officials are also planning to discuss and conduct several inspections with the State government officials for carrying out development works like road widening, and construction of skyways mainly at Mehdipatnam, including link roads in Secunderabad Cantonment.