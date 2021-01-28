Hyderabad: Locals oppose petrol pump on temple land

Kishanbagh: The locals of Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura are opposing setting up a petrol pump in the land attached to historic Sri Murali Manohar Swamy Temple located at Kishanbagh. The open land in the premises of the temple is being leased for petrol pump for a period of 11 years. The 400-year-old Sri Murali Manohar Swamy Temple and its attached property is spread over more than three acres. Already a substantial portion has been leased out for commercial use to the transport operators and other purposes. However, the latest decision to lease out land for setting up bank, shopping mall, and a petrol pump is drawing flak from locals. They are opposing the proposal citing possible hazard it poses.



"It is centuries old temple and devotees in large number come here regularly and on occasions including Diwali and Dussehra. They also engage in activities like burning fire crackers and light diyas which could pose danger," said Ramesh, a local resident.

"A delegation of more than 50 members along with the Quami Ittehad Republican Party (QIRP) members also gave a representation to the Minister KT Rama Rao, Endowment Minister, A Indra Karan Reddy, Endowment Department, Department of Archaeology, GHMC and Police, but still the works are going on rapidly," said Mahesh Chaturvedi, another local resident.

According to Dr Samad Osmani, National secretary (QIRP), the signboard installed by the Department of Archaeology has been allegedly removed from the entrance of the temple. "The boundary wall of the temple on the proposed side has also been dismantled. This resulted in temple losing its originality and it is also violation of Archeological standards and the temple also exists with the 'Vastu'," he said.

While some others have pointed out that the disturbance and the digging activity would draw wrath of the diety of fertility where women come to seek blessings.