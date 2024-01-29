Hyderabad: Locals’ silent protest to save Harina Vanasthali National Park

Hyderabad: The Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park with significant deer population has turned into a cesspool with polluted water, including industrial effluents from Auto Nagar. This crisis has evolved into a heartbreaking tragedy, with devastating consequences for the environment and well-being of the residents. To protect the green cover, a few locals and environmental enthusiasts stood against the perennial issue and staged a silent protest on Sunday.

The once vibrant park, located in Kuntloor, Hayatnagar, is marred by a 15-acre chemical lake, a man-made ecological disaster. This has led to demise of 5,000 trees, over 500 Blackbucks and Chital deer.

The groundwater has been polluted affecting around 10 nearby colonies. The locals point out that ‘negligence’ of the authorities has exacerbated the crisis.

They say the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) on August last constructed a sewage treatment plant (STP) but it turned out to be a failed project. ‘It is only processing 20% of chemical water, while the remaining pollutants continue to be diverted into forest’.

ManojVidiyala of Mansoorabad and co-founder of Dha3RNGO, says, “we have been facing this problem for the past one year.

Actually the chemical water and polluted water should be discarded in canals, but small industries at Auto Nagar are discharging their chemical waste into the park through a pipeline that is connected to the park. This is destroying the park, which is surrounded by sewage. Due to that the locals are facing problems. Many respiratory cases have been reported. After logging many complaints, TSIIC officials built 50 kilo litre per day (KLD) STP, but unfortunately it has proved to be ineffective. The problem persists. The STP is not able to remove chemicals from water. An effluent treatment plant (ETP) would have been a correct solution.”

Says Sunith Reddy of Auto Nagar, “Day after day the condition is becoming worse, as the beautiful park is getting spoiled; we residents are suffering. The chemical smell is present mainly during the morning and evening hours. Due to foul smell we are forced to shut our doors and windows. Several times we have lodged complaints to the concerned officials, but no permanent solution has been provided."

According to Vinay Vangala, an environmental enthusiast, the Auto Nagar chemical smell crisis is a stark reminder of the urgent need for collective responsibility and swift effective action to safeguard our environment. ‘The affected community remains resolute in its demand for accountability and a comprehensive solution to the environmental catastrophe.”