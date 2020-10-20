Hyderabad: Locals vent ire over contaminated water

Hyderabad: The recent rains that caused several areas inundated throwing public life out of gear, has exposed the government apathy towards the city's preparation to tackle disasters. Expressing displeasure over the negligent attitude, the local residents are questioning the performance of the public representatives after the floods. "The local corporator belongs to our community, but he still was conspicuously absent when our houses were inundated in the torrential rains," said K Anita of Nehrunagar in Kacheguda.

"We heard that the corporator and MLA visited Krishnanagar and a few other places. But, none responded to our pleas," she added. Further, the disgruntled resident pointed out that supply of contaminated drinking water was a regular feature in the area. "Drinking water mixed with drain water flows from our taps and during monsoon it worsens as the nalas (drains) are full and overflowing." "During rains we avoid using tap water as the nalas are full and overflowing," says Lavanya, another resident from Nehrunagar. Anitha and her family are taking shelter in her mothers' house located nearby for the last three days. "We cannot cook, sleep and run the daily chores as the house is filled with three feet of drain water," she added.

Ravinder, a private employee said that the drainage water is seeping into the drinking water sumps. Besides the Covid pandemic, contaminated water is another issue that the family has to cope up with. Whenever a complaint is lodged the civic staff does a temporary job using pumps to clear the nalas. "It works for a day or two, but the problem returns to haunt us ," he added. The road near the underpass is posing another problem as even a slight rain causes water logging. This issue has been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, but all in vain, said Arman.