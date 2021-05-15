Hyderabad: Lockdown subdues Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad:This is the second straight year Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations were different and subdued in the City on Friday due to the surge in cases of second wave of Coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown in the State.

Each year, prayers used to be offered at Idgahs (open grounds), where thousand gather to offer Eid prayers. In the City's historic Mecca Masjid around one lakh people used to offer prayers. But this year Muslims offered Eid namaz at homes in view of the pandemic and government disallowing religious congregations.

The hustle and bustle witnessed every year in Hyderabad, especially in the Old City, during the holy month of Ramzan, was missing. After 30 days of Ramzan, the Eid celebrations proved to be a low-key fete for the second consecutive year.

The Mecca Masjid and Royal Mosque and Idgahs at Mir Alam, Madannapet, Golconda,were seen deserted as no prayers were offered on Friday. In Mecca Masjid and Idgahs heavy police was deployed including RAF (Rapid Action Force). At some mosques prayers were offered during early hours with handful of devout following to the government guidelines.

"We are used to offer Eid prayers at Mecca Masjid. But this year we prayed and celebrated the festival at home. We prayed for the world to get free from this virus at the earliest. It feels very bad that for lthe ast two year Muslims are not offering Eid prayers in mosques," said a crestfallen Mohammed Nazish.

After the namaz the faithful usually meet friends and relatives and exchange greetings with hugs, which were missing this year because of the partial lockdown. Even going to friends and relatives' houses to share greetings and have 'sheerkhorma', which is the traditional practice in normal days, were missed. "Last year, during Eid the City was observing unlock, but this year it is strict lockdown during the day. I could not visit my grandparents' house and have their blessings," said Zeeshan Ahmed, a resident of the Old City.

"I feel unhappy that I prayed five times, including special prayer Taraweeh for 28 days in a mosque, but could not perform Eid prayers due to lockdown imposed to control the surge of cases in City. Hope that next year the world get rid of the virus and people perform normal prayers," said Shaik Fasiuddin, a resident of Tolichowki.

Muslims miss two prayers in a day

Moreover, the Eid falls on Friday and coincide with Juma prayers, which is another obligatory for Muslims. They have missed both prayers in a single day due to prohibition of congregations at prayers.

Juma is also considered as Eid and called as 'Eid-ul-Momineen'. Muslims missed both sermons. On Juma, the Imam delivers sermon before prayer, while on Eid, he delivers after special prayers.

"Rarely the Eid appears on Juma. It is a rare chance to attend two prayers in a day. Muslims missed the rare chance of two sermons and offering two special prayers," said Mohammed Mouzam, a resident of Shalibanda.