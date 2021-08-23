Hyderabad: Lotus Pond all set to wow visitors with shade trees

Banjara Hills: Now tourists can enjoy the beauty of nature at Lotus Pond, here, as the long-pending development works of the lake have been completed.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) gave a facelift to the water body laying a walking track, increasing the green cover and other beautification works to attract visitors.

"The lake is a popular hangout spot and also home to more than 20 species of birds, including Kingfisher, White Wagtail and the Common Moorhen. But slowly it has been covered with hyacinth. Colour of water has turned green. To restore it the GHMC has taken up beautification works." said a senior GHMC officer.

The main reason for taking up the restoration works was to remove sewage from the water body. Sewage has been deviated downstream. Also, diversion channels have been built which would help sewage sediment and polluted water to flow from this channel. Fresh water would come up. Also, hyacinth and algae have been removed.

V Srinivas, deputy director (Urban bio-diversity wing), Khairtabad, said, "Also to improve the quality of water and reduce the stench two aerators have been installed at the lake.

Installing them will improve the oxygen level, besides, the water quality, a blessing for aquatic life. Aerators are like water jet fountains which aerate lake water and increase the dissolved oxygen level inside. The cost sanctioned is Rs 1 lakh."

Along the periphery an exciting walking track has been restored. Its entire area has been illuminated. Around 100 shade-giving trees have been planted surrounding the lake. The work began in April and was completed in the third week of August.