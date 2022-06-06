Hyderabad: Mahankali Temple's new committee formed

Hyderabad: The historical Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple at Haribowli in Old City has elected its new committee in wake of the Bonalu festivities starting in the city from June 30.

The new president of the temple committee will be A Bharat Prakash, who had earlier served as advisor and vice president of the committee.

Congress senior leader G Niranjan will be the chief patron, G Rajaratnam and D R Prabhakar as advisors, Ram Dev Agarwal, M Krishna, M Vinod Kumar as vice presidents, K Dattatreya as general secretary, A Satish Kumar as Treasurer, M Vijay Kumar, Jagmohan Kapoor, Chetan Kumar Suri as joint secretaries, Sunkari Kranti Kumar as chief executive secretary.

The committee members said that they would take all the necessary steps and make all arrangements for the grand celebrations of Bonalu this year.