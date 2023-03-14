Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out at Haj House

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the Telangana Haj house building on Monday evening, and no casualties were reported. According to officials, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building where Telangana State Urdu Academy was located. Furniture and some documents were damaged in the fire.

Sources said the staff noticed smoke emanating from the office of Telangana State Urdu Academy. They immediately informed the fire control, which then alerted the fire department. The fire started at around 6.30 pm in the Urdu Academy premises on being alerted, fire tenders rushed to the spot, and the public present at the Haj house were immediately moved out of the structure.

On being alerted, two fire tenders from State Assembly and Gowliguda were rushed to the spot and undertook a massive operation. The firemen, along with Haj House staff, broke the door of the records room and managed to save the documents. After an hour, the officers managed to douse the fire, said officials at the fire department.

On receiving the information, Advisor to Government for Minority Affairs, A K Khan, reached the spot and inspected the documents. He said an enquiry will be conducted on fire accidents and damages. A team will be formed to ascertain the loss and the cause of the fire.