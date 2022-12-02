Hyderabad: Malkajgiri reeks of Metro Board neglect

Hyderabad: Sewage overflow issue has become a never-ending problem in the localities of Malkajgiri as it has no integrated drainage network. A few social activists and locals allege that despite raising the issue on Twitter, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) is neglecting it causing problems to the residents.



Said B T Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, "Malkajgiri has no integrated drain network. The age-old underground drainage pipeline was laid when it was a municipality. The existing drainage is unable to handle sewage outflows as population and households have gone up multi-fold. A year ago the HMWSSB took over the maintenance of underground sewage system in Malkajgiri, but it is yet to come out with any modernisation plan. This is the need of the hour as it has to handle sewage outflows and excess rainfall during the monsoon.

According to Robin Zaccheus, a social activist and resident of Malkajgiri, "whenever there is a leakage we complain and the concerned officials are only providing a temporary solution; no permanent solution is in sight. The Strategic Nala Development Programme in Malkajgiri is pending for past many years. Majority of pipelines are very old and never been repaired nor new lines laid. The laying of new sewage pipelines was proposed but there is no progress. During the monsoon when we face severe sewage issue, the concerned officials say work will be taken up after the season. Nothing seems to be taking place.

Said R Shekar, another local, "we are vexed of complaining in the HMWSSB App on sewage overflow issue. Besides foul smell, water logging is leading to mosquito menace in the area. There is no proper sewage system. Though the locals have complained to authorities about the issue and requested officials to look into it seriously no action has been taken".