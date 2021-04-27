Hyderabad: Malkam Cheruvu gets a facelift like never before

Gachibowli: Malkam Cheruvu, the urban lake located in Raidurgam gets a facelift after a long wait and getting ready for inauguration. Durgam Cheruvu's contaminated water will no longer enter into Malkam Cheruvu directly but after proper treatment.

Walk-path, greenery, and beautification works to attract the citizens. Boating facilities and other commercial establishments will also come in and around the lake soon

Construction works of entrance and fencing of the lake are completed. The project cost Rs 25 crore for restoration and beautification works and has a deadline till May, but officials say that the works might be completed early by April end.

Speaking about the development of Malkam Cheruvu, Nagender, Assistant Engineer, GHMC, says "The lake is one of the prominent projects we are focusing to develop in a wide range. Protecting the lake from contamination is the primary objective of the project. In terms of saving the lake, we are trying to divert the sewerage pipelines linked to the lake and desilting works of the lake bed are undertaken with 25 tanks.

Restoration of inlets are necessary to protect the lake, we have done it several times in the past and are doing it once again. We are also focusing on the formation of the wetland ponds for natural treatment of inlet water. In the next three months fencing of the lake, removal of weed and landscaping around the lake will be commenced."

"Construction works were delayed in the beginning due to internal conflicts in 2017, the Malakam Cheruvu development will provide refreshment to the citizens. People from Cyberabad, Gachibowli and from across the city can enjoy pleasant climate and have fresh air at the lake by the end of this summer," he added.

The specialty of the Malkam Cheruv is wherever we stand at the lake we can enjoy the complete view of the lake.

We can enjoy a complete 360 degree view of the lake which provides an excitement of enjoying the view of every corner of the lake being at one point, this is one of the geographical reasons to choose Malkam Cheruv for restoration, beautification and development. The project is being handled by the Aparna Company under the CSR activities in association with the GHMC.