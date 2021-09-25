Hyderabad: Malla Reddy Health City chief launches trusts for children, seva

Hyderabad: With a vision of serving the needy and reaching out to the underprivileged, Dr Ch Bhadra Reddy, chairman, Malla Reddy Health City, on Friday announced two new charitable trusts to mark his birthday.

While the Malla Reddy Children's Trust will focus on children's health, education and welfare, the Malla Reddy Seva Trust is committed to serving the needy through various services.

According to a press release, as one of the country's leading healthcare providers, the announcement is yet another milestone for the organisation. Dr Reddy has been involved in social service since his college days.

Now as chairman he aspires to continue the legacy of selfless service. The children's trust aims to support children suffering with congenital heart diseases. It is one of the most prevalent birth disorders in children. Considering a birth prevalence of congenital heart disease as 9/1,000, the estimated number of children born with this disease in the country is more than two lakh a year. Of these, about one-fifth are likely to have serious defect, requiring an intervention in the first year.

The trust is committed to help and enrich the lives of underprivileged. It offers help to the elderly, supporting differently-abled, organizing blood camps. Dr Reddy said that he was happy to launch two new trusts with a desire to bring a change, contribute towards the betterment of society and a dream to discover self within ourselves. Our vision is to help the needy in education, health, food, shelter, supporting during natural disasters. The programmes are to be initiated shortly.