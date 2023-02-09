Hyderabad: Malpractice in GRE/TOEFL exams; four held

Hyderabad: Over hundred students were indulged in mass copying in the GRE/TOEFL exams. Six special teams were formed to nab the students.

According to police, more than 100 students have scored good numbers in GRE/TOEFL exams through fraudulent methods. However, on Tuesday a team of the Hyderabad Detective Department arrested a gang of four members who were allegedly facilitating students to clear these exams in a fraudulent manner.

The arrested persons were identified as Mandala Shravan Kumar, Mandala Sai Santosh, P Kishore and Arkatala Kiran Kumar. Two of their associates GSJ Aditya and Guna Shekhar are said to be absconding.

It is learnt that Shravan and Aditya are BTech final year students at NIT Raipur and used to help their friends write the GRE/TOEFL test. "Cashing upon their experience, they planned to make easy bucks and started posting advertisements on social media platforms. Students applying for the test were asked to pay Rs 20,000 and guaranteed a good score," said Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Dr Gajarao Bhupal. Six teams were formed to nab the students," he added.

He said that after collecting the money from the students, Shravan and Aditya wrote the test at the house of their friend located at Hasthinapuram. "Kishore or Santosh would take a photograph of the exam paper and send them to Shravan or Aditya who would write down the answers and send it back to them through WhatsApp," he said.

Guna Shekhar lured the customers by posting advertisements and striking deals with the students. He is presently in the United States, the official added. The police seized four mobile phones, SIM cards and three laptops from them.