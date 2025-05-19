Hyderabad: Man Bites Off Woman’s Finger During Argument

A man bit off a woman’s finger during a fight over money in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad.

Mamatha and her husband Hemanth had been staying in a penthouse rented from a woman named Sujitha for the past three years. Mamatha was running a chit fund, and Sujitha reportedly owed her Rs 30,000.

After Mamatha and Hemanth moved out recently, they visited Sujitha’s house on Sunday to ask for the money. They said they needed it urgently and asked Sujitha to return it right away.

An argument started between Mamatha and Sujitha. Sujitha’s mother, Latha (50), stepped in to calm things down. But during the fight, Hemanth got angry and bit Latha’s right index finger. The finger got cut off and fell.

Latha was quickly taken to the hospital. Doctors said they could not reattach the finger.

Sujitha filed a complaint with the police. Madhuranagar police took Hemanth into custody and started an investigation.







