Hyderabad: Man booked for blackmailing a doctor by showing his daughter's fake chat history

A criminal case has been registered at the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad against a man who blackmailed a doctor by showing bogus personal chatting of his daughter with another man. According to police, a doctor living in Srinagar Colony is constructing a building on Banjara Hills Road No. 3.



Against this backdrop, on the afternoon of the 1st of this month, a man came into the plot under construction and introduced himself as Ayyappa and a Travel Vehicles driver. He asked the doctor if he would rent the flat for ONGC.

Later, another man posing himself as an ONGC officer also arrived. In the evening Ayyappa came to the area again and showed the fake chatting history of the doctor's daughter and demanded money to delete it. He threatened the doctor for money.

The doctor complained to the Banjara Hills police station on the 7th of this month. Police have registered a case against accused Ayyappa under sections 448, 385, and 506 of the IPC.