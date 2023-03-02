Hyderabad: Man dies after suffering heart attack while playing badminton in Lalapet

A 38-year-old Shyam Yadav died of heart attack while playing badminton at the Prof. Jayashankar Indoor Stadium in Lalapet of Hyderabad. Going into the details, the deceased a private employee was playing badminton at an indoor stadium on Tuesday evening and collapsed.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and rushed Shyam Yadav to the hospital. But the doctors confirmed that he had already died of a heart attack.

The police shifted the body of Shyam Yadav to his house in Malkajigiri. The police found that the deceased Shyam Yadav regularly plays badminton at Lalapet indoor stadium.

Similar incidents have increased in Telugu states. On February 25, Prabhu, a software engineer, died of a heart stroke while exercising at Adoni in Kurnool district, Vishal, a 30-year-old constable from Secunderabad, suffered a heart attack on the spot while doing gym and died within seconds. Last month, a 19-year-old youth died of a heart attack while dancing at a friend's wedding reception in Kubhir mandal of Nirmal district.