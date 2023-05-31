  • Menu
Hyderabad: Man electrocuted while cutting branches of over grown tree at Falaknuma

On request by neighbor, the man decided to help the cut the branches of over grown tree and later burnt it but the fire raging he tried to escape and came in contact with live wire

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man was electrocuted reportedly while cutting the branches of an out grown tree near his house at Nawab Saheb Kunta in Falaknuma on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the man identified as Mohd.Akhter was called by his neighbour to help in cutting the branches of the tree, which had outgrown, and burn them.

While he was burning the debris, the fire started raging and in an attempt to escape, he came into contact with the live electric wire and died.

