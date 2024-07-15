Hyderabad: Man held for killing wife

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police apprehended a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Bhola, who worked at a hotel. He was married to the victim, Madhu Smitha Pradhan, a native of Odisha, and the couple resided in Uppal. They have a 10-month-old son. Pradeep works as a master at the Konard Tiffin Centre in Bhagayath.

According to the police, the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair due to her frequent phone use, leading to frequent arguments between the couple.

On Friday night, another argument erupted between the couple. In a fit of rage, Pradeep allegedly struck Madhu Smitha on the head with a rolling pin. He then strangled her with a rope while she was unconscious.

Pradeep then attempted to dispose of the body by hiding it in a drum in the bathroom. He locked the house and fled. The neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell.

The Uppal police reached the crime scene, broke the lock of the house, and entered. They discovered the dead body wrapped in a gunny bag in the bathroom. The police suspected that the woman might have been killed at least four days ago.

A search operation was launched to nab the suspect. Four teams were deployed, and Pradeep was apprehended in Begumpet on Saturday.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.