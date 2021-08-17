  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Man murdered over extra marital affair in Nacharam

Representational Image
x

Representational Image  

Highlights

  • Man murdered over extra marital affair in Hyderabad's Nacharam
  • Moinuddin saw his wife and Sohail together at his home

A man was murdered over an extra marital affiar here at Nacharam on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Sohail.

It is learned that a couple -- Neha and Moinuddin is said to have attacked Sohail who is alleged to have demanded sexual favours from Neha. However, the police said that Neha had an illicit affair with Sohail and the two often met at the woman's home in the absence of her husband.

On Monday night, Moinuddin saw his wife and Sohail together and became ferocious. On seeing her husband, Neha told Sohail tried to make sexual advances towards her following which the couple attacked Sohail with a knife.

The Nacharam police registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X