Hyderabad: Man murdered over extra marital affair in Nacharam

A man was murdered over an extra marital affiar here at Nacharam on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Sohail.



It is learned that a couple -- Neha and Moinuddin is said to have attacked Sohail who is alleged to have demanded sexual favours from Neha. However, the police said that Neha had an illicit affair with Sohail and the two often met at the woman's home in the absence of her husband.

On Monday night, Moinuddin saw his wife and Sohail together and became ferocious. On seeing her husband, Neha told Sohail tried to make sexual advances towards her following which the couple attacked Sohail with a knife.

The Nacharam police registered a case and are investigating.