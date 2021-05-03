Hyderabad: Man provides fuel to Matru Devo Bhava Orphanage

Hyderabad: City man Kashetty Kumar Patel on the occasion of the fifth death anniversary of his mother Kashetty Laxmi donated sufficient fuel (Vanta Cheruku) for a year to the Matru Devo Bhava Orphanage.

Sardar Puttam Purushotham Rao Patel executive director of S-M foundation has attended the programme as the chief guest for the event. Appreciating Kashetty, Purushotham Rao said, "In present days' when children are not looking after their old aged parents, people like Kashetty are taking up welfare activities in memory of his late mother.

Purushotham Rao further stated that he is going to help the Matru Devo Bhava Orphanage after consulting Manoj Kotari, chairman of S-M foundation.

Kashetty Kumar Patel, member of Matru Devo Bhava Orphanage, Gattu Giri founder of Matru Devo Bhava and R Sadguna Chary general secretary of National Leprosy Eradication Program (NLEP) and others attended the programme.