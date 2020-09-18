Hyderabad man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing air hostess wife

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife who was an air hostess, suspecting her fidelity by a local court in LB Nagar on Friday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

In 2015, the accused, Sachin Uppal killed his wife who was working for a private airline suspecting her fidelity. He used to pick up a frequent argument with her and also took a DNA report of his son to prove that he was the father. The accused who was running an electronic store also demanded additional dowry from his wife besides getting Rs 16 lakh dowry at the time of marriage.



It was in April of the same year, Sachin quarrelled with his wife over the TV remote and then beat her up following which she died after suffering serious injuries.



A complaint was filed against him by his mother-in-law and the Uppal police registered a case. Sachin along with his wife and friend was arrested. The court on Friday found Sachin guilty and sentenced him while acquitting his mother and friend.

