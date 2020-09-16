Hyderabad: Mana Toilets launched at Bandlaguda

These toilets are mainly developed on the zero-waste concept that involves treating the sewer then and there through underground treating mechanism. It also helps convert human waste into gases and manure. The system comprises water harvesting pit and a bio-septic tank

Hyderabad: Giving a major fillip to the Swachh Bharat Mission, a first-of-its-kind toilets in the State, Bio-Digestible 'Mana Toilets,' have been launched at Hydershahkote in Sun City area in Bandlaguda Jagir Municipalty.



The bio-digestible toilets work on the concept of zero waste generation, stopping open defecation and treating sewage waste at the site itself. These bio-digestible toilets have been constructed on the wayside of the road on the bank of Yerrakunta Cheruvu, close to Sri Vijaya Ganapthi temple, Hydershahkote. The toilets have been set up to serve road users as well as bystanders.

The unique concept was approved by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) with an aim to help the needy and provide hygienic surroundings for all. Principal Secretary and CDMA Aravind Kumar gave the approval to the project giving a new dimension to the Swachh Bharat campaign in the State.

"These bio-digestible toilets would not only help people and pedestrians get relieved, it would make the area completely free from open defection, a prevailing social issue for decades," said G Venugopal Reddy, Commissioner, Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality. Further, he informed that in an area of 10x50 ft (500 sq ft), a total of eight units have been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 12 lakh. Special attention has been paid to the front view of the toilets with lush plantations to give soothing and affable ambience.

"This is really first of its kind of an initiative inspired from Tamil Nadu where such toilets have been introduced first in the country. These toilets are mainly developed on the zero-waste concept that involves treating the sewer then and there through underground treating mechanism. It also helps convert human waste into gases and manure. The system comprises water harvesting pit and a bio-septic tank," claimed the official. The toilets are also cost effective and environment-friendly, as there is no huge spending on laying of sewer lines or setting up of STP plants. These help in controlling the pollution in water bodies.

The units, named as 'MANA Toilets'are set up by Coretech Technologies of Tamil Nadu, an agency purportedly having specialisation in carrying out such project