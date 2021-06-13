Hyderabad: Manair River Front makeover will draw huge crowds

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the proposed Manair River Front would be the best tourist attraction in Telangana.

The Minister along with Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar reviewed the Manair River Development programme proposed by the government. The Minister said that there was a need to develop the Manair River Development Front as the best project in the country.

He asked the officials of Irrigation, Revenue, Tourism, Municipal, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj departments to work in tandem. There is a need to have one special purpose vehicle or a special authority for this project, he said, adding that because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Kaleshwaram project, the project like Manair River Development Front could be planned.

Stating that the government had allocated Rs 310 crore for this project, Rama Rao asked officials to finalise the best designs. He said that in the coming days, the project would attract people from Hyderabad and other parts. Four check dams were completed under the Manair River Front, the Minister was told.