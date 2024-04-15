Hyderabad: Manifesto focuses on Viksit Bharat by 2047 says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday that the BJP election manifesto-2024 focuses on making the country Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the media, he said the manifesto was released by PM Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manifesto Committee chairman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He said the party has been coming up with Sankalpa Patra for the country's development and wellbeing since 1980. It was decided to implement several development programmes in the coming years. As the party hoped to come to power for third time it was decided to focus on youth, women, poor and farmers in five years.

Reddy said the manifesto promises to provide free ration to the poor till 2029; to provide piped LPG to every home; to extend Ayushman Bharat health cover of Rs 5 lakh. The facility is extended to elders in middle-class families. It also assures to expand the number of generic medical shops to provide medicines at cheaper rates.

The Centre has constructed four core houses for the poor; three crores more will be constructed during the third term, he said. To give a filip to education it was decided to expand the number of IITs, IIMs and higher educational institutions. It was decided to implement 33% reservations for women in legislatures. An action plan will be implemented to make post offices act as centres for social security.



It was decided to extend support to fisheries production and processing to give a boost to blue revolution. A scheme will be launched to extend education, health, insurance and pension by issuing e-Shrama cards with legal backing to Gig workers, and auto and tax workers.



More funds will be allocated to the tribal welfare ministry to encourage research activities; focus will be to make the country the third largest economy in the world, to make the country a global manufacturing hub in pharma, semiconductor, electronics, innovation, legal insurance. The manifesto will ensure strict measures for country's security by adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Reddy said the party is prepared for a debate with Mallikharjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi or any leader from the Congress on development during the UPA regime and 10 years under Modi.