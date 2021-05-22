Hyderabad: MANUU observes Anti-Terrorism Day

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) observed Anti-Terrorism Day on Friday by administering Anti-Terrorism pledge online to its faculty members, staff, and students. The online pledge ceremony was organized by the NSS cell of MANNU.

Prof SM Rahmatullah, vice-chancellor I/C administered the pledge both in Urdu and English language.

The participants took the pledge to promote peace, social harmony among human beings and to oppose any kind of violence and terrorism.

According to Prof Mohammad Fariyad, Programme and NSS Coordinator, anti-terrorism day was observed as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He also spoke about the significance of the day and welcomed the participants.

Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, registrar I/C, and Meraj Ahmad, assistant professor, dept of MCJ, and cultural coordinator were also present at the occasion.

A large number of students, research scholars, faculty members, and staff join the programme online.