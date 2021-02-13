Hyderabad: Many a hardship come in way of drawing rations

Abids: Even though the civil supplies department has started implementing the OTP and IRIS (Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems) from this month, temporarily replacing the biometric system (due to pandemic), lack of proper awareness is contributing massive confusion amongst the beneficiaries.

People were seen rushing to MeeSevacenters for upgrading their phone numbers and also returning homes from ration shops dejected.

According to the civil supplies officials, in Hyderabad district till February 11, 1,20,027 people used OTP service and 2,43,191 people used IRIS service for transactions this month.

"Last week when I visited the ration shop, I left dejected as the person there asked me to update my phone number in Aadhaar card, as it is mandatory for availing of foodgrains. At MeeSeva, the officers concerned are not properly coordinating with us," said Y Mahesh , a resident of Secunderabad.

"At MeeSeva centres, the officials are charging extra money for upgrading the phone numbers in Aadhaar card and also dealers in the ration shop are not correctly guiding us," said Sajid Khan, a resident of Bahadurpura.

"The white card holders are facing hardships regarding OTP for drawing rations and due to lack awareness programmes conducted by the civil supplies department.

Even at some MeeSeva centres, they are charging huge fee for upgrading phone numbers on Aadhaar cards. Also recently many people approached me for help, as many people returned from ration shops empty hands," said S Q Masood, a social activist.

He further added it was better if the card holders were made aware of how to get their mobile numbers updated in Aadhaar and how to use OTP for drawal of rations for the easy flow. Before the manual system was easy, as every transaction was made by consumers were recorded in the ration books but now new methods has created lot of confusion.

A Ramesh , District Civil Supplies Officer, Hyderabad said, "As in Hyderabad they is no panic , in first week there was a confusion but how we are trying to educate people regarding the new implementation.

Over a time people can take OTP facilities and slowly they can go for IRIS service and in all the Fair Price Shops IRIS device has been installed. If there is any confusion people can call in our toll free number 1967."