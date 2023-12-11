Hyderabad: Maqbara Kalyan Nawab remains in a sorry state

Hyderabad: The 221-year-old Maqbara Kalyan Nawab, also called Qutbshahi Kalyani graveyard in Moghalpura, is in a neglected state due to authorities' inaction. The site faces extensive encroachment, with numerous illegal constructions and damaged building sections.

Several heritage activists and local residents have expressed deep concerns regarding the lack of attention from the state government towards restoring the historical Maqbara. The Maqbara, situated on a 4-acre plot of land, currently faces multiple challenges: approximately 50 percent of the vacant land has fallen to encroachment, and the architectural beauty of this structure is gradually being marred by a darkening discoloration.

Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, a heritage activist, said, “I fail to understand when the state government and the state Archaeology department are restoring many old structures in the city then why they are neglecting this structure? As we can also find the structure similar to Paigah Tombs, as the interiors that we see in the structure are similar to the interiors of Paigah Tombs. Restoring this structure will keep the history and architecture alive for the next generation and also let the current generation know the history.”

“The old structure needs urgent attention to restore its former glory. It has become a place to use its environs to attend to nature’s call. We the locals have many complaints to concerned officials about renovating the structure, but all fell on deaf ears. As the part of the land where the structure is situated is encroached, hardly 2 acres of land is left, if it is restored, as the structure is tourism worthy. This old structure requires immediate attention, said Mohammed Ali, a resident of Moghalpura.

Little History of the Maqbara

Kalyani Nawab from Kalyani in Bidar came to Hyderabad. His residence was known as Kalyani Nawab Ki Devdi and he was buried in the same residence when he died, so the place also came to be known as Maqbara Kalyani Nawab. The Nawabs, entrusted with the defence of Basavakalyan under Nizams’ rule, migrated to Hyderabad. Ghazanfur Jung (One of the Kalyan nawabs) married Sahabzadi Kamal Un Nissa begum, the second daughter of Asif Jah III, the third Nizam of Hyderabad and the couple established their residence in Moghalpura in 1802. The Maqbara of Kalyani Nawab is a colorful tile work, the ornate arches and delicate stucco surround the filigree-worked marble grave that lies amidst many other graves.