Hyderabad: Martyrs remembered on Police Commemoration Day

Hyderabad: On October 21 the police commissioners of the tri-Commissionerate in the city observed the Police Commemoration Day and remembered the martyrs who lost their lives while performing duty.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, "the Police Commemoration Day is observed in the country in memory of the 10 CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives in an ambush attack by the Chinese on October 21, 1959. In the current year 377 police officers lost their lives in line of duty;16 officers were from the Rachakonda Commissionerate alone. All the officers laid their lives to serve people so that the country can remain peaceful."

"We have organised various activities such as, blood donation camps, essay writing, online open house, photography and short film competition. A cycle rally will be organised till October 311 in observance of the Police Flag Day," he added.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "the Police Commemoration Day or the Police Flag Day is observed to remember the martyred police officers; we organise various activities on the day." The day was organised at various places in the city. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Home Minister Md. Mahmood Ali, Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Anjani Kumar were present at the Goshamahal stadium.