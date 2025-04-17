Hyderabad: Marubeni Corporation to Set Up Industrial Park in Future City

Japanese industrial giant Marubeni Corporation has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Telangana government to establish a state-of-the-art Industrial Park in the proposed Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The announcement came during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s ongoing visit to Japan, where he met with the top leadership of Marubeni. As per the official statement, the park will be developed over 600 acres in phases, with an initial investment of ₹1,000 crore by Marubeni.

The planned Industrial Park will serve as a hub for Japanese and other multinational companies to set up manufacturing units in Telangana. The project is expected to attract over ₹5,000 crore in total investments and will focus on key sectors including electronics, green pharmaceuticals, precision engineering, aerospace, and defence.

“This initiative marks a major milestone for Telangana’s industrial landscape. The Marubeni Industrial Park in Future City will be one of the first of its kind and is projected to generate around 30,000 direct and indirect jobs,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

Dai Sakakura, Executive Officer and COO of Next Generation Business at Marubeni Corporation, was also present during the meeting.

This partnership is part of Telangana’s broader strategy to attract global investments and strengthen its position as a leading destination for high-tech industries.