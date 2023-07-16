Massive green drive in Kondagattu forest area

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge, spearheaded by founder and BRS MP J Santosh Kumar, witnessed a remarkable event at Kondagattu forest area on Saturday. In a commendable display of collective effort, more than 1000 students from JNTU, along with MP Santosh Kumar ministers and other public representatives, planted 1000 saplings in Kondagattu forest area at lord Anjaneya Swami temple in Jagtial district. Santosh expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his vision and support in reconstructing the renowned Lord Anjaneya Swamy temple within the lush green surroundings of Kondagattu forest area. “This initiative aims to position the spiritual spot as one of the country’s premier centers of spirituality while nurturing its natural beauty”, he said.

Santosh had previously announced that the forest area adjoining the temple would be adopted and developed under the Green India Challenge. With an allocation of Rs 1.04 crore from MP funds. He also took various initiatives, including the construction of a protective fence, walking track, watchtower, gazebos, and the restoration of the forest area surrounding the temple premises. The Green India Challenge continues to gather momentum as it inspires individuals and communities to actively contribute to environmental preservation and create a sustainable future.